Huddersfield Town has confirmed the signing of Groningen centre-back Radinio Balker.
The defender was coming into the final months of his contract and Groningen have chosen to sell him in order to gain a small fee.
Balker has signed a three-year deal in England and joins the club currently sitting 21st in the English Championship. They are only four points above the drop zone.
Groningen signed Balker from Almere City in 2021 and the 25-year-old has made 53 appearances for the club.