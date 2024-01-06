AS Roma has confirmed the signing of young Dutch centre-back Dean Huijsen on loan from AS Roma.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The Netherlands U19 international was close to joining Frosinone but at the last minute, AS Roma has swooped to bring in the young centre-back.
Huijsen joins Roma on loan until the end of the season but there is no option to make the loan permanent in the summer. AS Roma have paid €500,000 but that could rise by a further €200,000 if he plays less than 10 games.
Huijsen made one appearance for Juventus this season but now gets the chance to earn more Serie A experience. He could also come up against Feyenoord in the Europa League when the two sides meet in February.