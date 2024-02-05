Dean Huijsen scored his first professional goal as AS Roma defeated Cagliari 4-0 on Monday evening.
Rick Karsdorp started the clash for AS Roma while Huijsen started on the bench. The Roman side needed only two minutes to open the scoring through Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Paulo Dybala scored either side of the break to make it 3-0 before Huijsen entered the field in the 55th minute. Four minutes later, Huijsen headed in a fourth.
It is a first goal for the young Dutchman as Roma moves to sixth in the table.