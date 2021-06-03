Klaas Jan Huntelaar has left Schalke 04 after their relegation.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Huntelaar returned to Schalke in January from Ajax with the goal of helping the club remain in the Bundesliga. However, the striker suffered injuries and only made nine appearances, scoring twice.
There had been some reports that Schalke would look to extend the forward’s deal but the club have now confirmed that Huntelaar will leave.
Schalke director of sports and communication Peter Knäbel said on the club website, “This decision hurts both sportingly and personally. Given the current budget and the composition of the squad, with all the challenges for the coming season, we saw no alternative. That’s how honest we have to be. We have to make decisions now, there is no time to wait.”
It now remains to be seen whether Huntelaar will choose to retire or does the 37-year-old fancy a season in the Netherlands with either De Graafschap or Heerenveen.