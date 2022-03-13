Ajax have confirmed that Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has returned to the club and will be part of the technical organisation.
Huntelaar retired from football at the end of last season after being unable to prevent Schalke 04 from being relegated from the Bundesliga.
Ajax confirmed on Sunday that Huntelaar will be part of their technical organisation and will support technical manager Gerry Hamstra. The former striker has signed a deal until 2024.
Huntelaar told the Ajax website, “I have always been interested in things that happen off the field at a club and I would like to broaden my knowledge in this area. That is possible in the trajectory that Ajax offers me. I’m glad to be back and I’m curious about what will happen in the coming period.”
Huntelaar added that he is still working on his coaching badges too, “I’m also working on my trainer’s diploma, the knowledge I gain during the course will also help me with what I’m going to do at Ajax. I am also particularly interested in collaborating with the existing organisation, in order to contribute to the topics I think I have a view on, but also in which I want to develop further.”