Klaas Jan Huntelaar has signed a new one-year contract to remain at Ajax next season.
The 36-year-old’s contract expired this summer and the veteran was being linked with a return to Heerenveen.
However, Huntelaar has decided to stay in Amsterdam for another year, extending his contract until next summer.
Huntelaar told the club’s website that he cant see himself playing for another club, “I really wanted to continue and preferably here at Ajax. I no longer see myself playing in a different shirt. I feel fit, come to the club with pleasure and I’m sure I can still contribute on the field, but I know that my role changes over the years, I have thought about that a lot lately and talked to the trainer and to Marc, who also showed that Ajax wanted to continue with me. I’m glad we can continue for another year. ”
Football affairs director Marc Overmars added, “It is great that he will sign up for another year. We wanted to keep Klaas Jan for the club anyway and we are convinced that he can also be of value as a player next season. But also in other areas, for example during development for talented strikers such as Lassina Traoré and Brian Brobbey. We also talked about the future and other roles for him at Ajax, we will talk about that at a later stage. “
Huntelaar made 32 appearances last season, scoring 10 goals and adding three assists.
Good to see Huntelaar staying at Ajax, he can still contribute and his enthusiasm has not diminished when he plays.