According to Voetbal International, Klaas Jan Huntelaar has temporarily stepped back from his duties at Ajax.
The former striker was put in a technical role after the departure of Marc Overmars, but the arrival of Sven Mislintat pushed Huntelaar’s duties to the Jong team.
Since Mislintat’s departure, Huntelaar has been focusing on his own duties as well as ones from the first team. According to Voetbal International, Huntelaar has now stepped back due to burnout.
The 40-year-old has a contract until mid-2027 but it is unclear at the moment when he will return to Ajax duties.