In an exclusive interview with Football-Oranje, Ajax defender Dies Janse spoke about how impressed he and other Ajax players have been with manager Fransesco Farioli, who is on the verge of winning a surprise Eredivisie title with Ajax this season.
Janse was given his debut at the very start of the season by Farioli, and had only positive things to say about the Italian head coach: “The moment he came in, he was telling us his view of the game, details that I thought ‘I have never heard of that before.’ I had never even heard of the details he got into. I thought wow.”
“In the trainings, the intensity is quite high. All of the assistants are standing with three or four balls in their arms and every time the ball’s out, the next ball is in, so we don’t have time to stand still or do nothing.”
When pressed about his own relationship with Farioli, the 19-year-old defender said, “Sometimes it is a strange connection with the head coach. As a young player you’re not talking that much with the head coach, but I remember one thing before my starting debut. He did talk to me five minutes before the game started and then came to me [and said] ‘Good luck. I know you can do this.’ I was also playing a different position – left-back, and I am a central defender. The mind and the confidence he gave me just to play my game, that said a lot to me.”
