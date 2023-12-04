Mohamed Ihattaren has signed for Czech side Slavia Prague on a short-term deal until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old has been a free agent since Juventus tore up his contract in the summer. He almost joined Turkish side Samsunspor before pulling out of the deal.
In recent weeks, Ihattaren was spotted in the stands at Almere City but now the midfielder has joined Slavia Prague. He is contracted until the end of the season but Slavia Prague have the option to extend for 3 years.
Ihattaren was seen as a major talent coming through at PSV Eindhoven but his career has took a turn after he left for Juventus. Loans at Sampdoria and Ajax did not work out due to struggles off the pitch.
Now, Ihattaren can revive his career at the current number two in the Czech League.