Mohamed Ihattaren has spoken to De Telegraaf about why he decided to cut short a loan spell with Sampdoria.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The midfielder left PSV Eindhoven for Juventus in the summer and was immediately loaned to Sampdoria. However, Ihattaren didn’t play for the club and decided to return to the Netherlands and end the loan spell. He has been off the radar since.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, the 19-year-old explained why he left Italy, “Indeed, I have not been heard from Sampdoria after my departure, where Juventus kept me for a season. That is not good to say. I left because of the circumstances at Sampdoria. When I was nineteen, I was sitting there in a hotel room. Alone, completely left to my fate. I couldn’t take it anymore. All sorts of agreements were not fulfilled. As if I didn’t exist. I received no salary, nothing was arranged, no bank account or insurance. Then I chose myself, protected myself, and left. The confidence was gone.”
Ihattaren recalled his first days in Italy, “When I got there, there was no one there except the team manager. I had to take pictures with the shirt and train the next day. I had no idea and I felt they had no idea who I would be. The trainer (Roberto D’Aversa) Didn’t even know that I am left-footed. But I thought: I’m just going to make something beautiful out of it. Play football and shut up.”
Ihattaren is now focused on getting fit again, “I know that I haven’t played football for half a year and will need about four games to get into my rhythm. I really need to get fit now. I know I can get that done quickly. That was also evident last summer. I want to sweat, get cramps. I want to feel like I’m playing football again.”
The midfielder is being linked with a move to hometown club Utrecht, who are in talks with Juventus over a loan deal.