Mohamed Ihattaren made his first appearance since returning to the Netherlands as a substitute in Jong Ajax’s 0-0 draw at NAC Breda.
It has been almost a year since Ihattaren was last on a football field with PSV Eindhoven. Since then, Ihattaren joined Juventus and then had a failed loan with Sampdoria before returning to the Netherlands with Ajax in January.
Ihattaren has been working on his fitness for months and was finally fit enough to take his place on the bench for Jong Ajax’s clash with NAC Breda on Friday evening. After 62 minutes, Ihattaren was brought on for Ar’jany Martha.
Ihattaren got 28 minutes but could not prevent the game from ending 0-0. The midfielder will now be looking to make his first start before proving to Erik ten Hag that he can step up to the first-team before the end of the season.