Mohamed Ihattaren netted a ten-minute hattrick as Jong Ajax hammered VVV-Venlo 6-1 on Monday evening.
Mohammed Kudus, Ihattaren, and Mohammed Daramy all started in a strong looking Jong Ajax side with all three looking to impress Erik ten Hag.
After 22 minutes, Kudus opened the scoring for Jong Ajax but Joeri Schroyen made it 1-1 within a minute.
Seven minutes into the second half, Naci Unuvar made it 2-1 before Ihattaren danced through the VVV defence and slotted in a third for the hosts. Ihattaren quickly made it 4-1 before he completed a ten-minute hattrick with an excellent strike into the bottom corner.
Unuvar added his second before the end to seal a simple victory for John Heitinga’s side.
Ihattaren will be hoping that his display in the second half will impress Ten Hag enough to make some minutes next weekend against PEC Zwolle.