According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Mohamed Ihattaren is now likely to leave PSV Eindhoven before the end of the transfer window.
Ihattaren is in the final year of his contract in Eindhoven and the 19-year-old could depart PSV for a free next summer with no new deal on the horizon.
Eindhovens Dagblad are reporting that both parties are now exploring the possibility of a transfer before the window closes on the 1st of September.
There are no concrete offers at the moment for the attacking midfielder, but Napoli, Wolfsburg and Ajax have all been linked.
Ihattaren remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes of the 5-1 win over Galatasaray in midweek and the talented youngster does not appear to be part of Roger Schmidt’s plans for the season.