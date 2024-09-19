RKC Waalwijk have announced the signing of Mohamed Ihattaren on a deal until the end of the season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
RKC are struggling at the bottom of the Eredivisie and they have decided to give Ihattaren a chance to get his career back on track.
The 22-year-old was once deemed one of the brightest talents in Dutch football after making his PSV debut at 16. However, he departed PSV and has struggled with spells at Juventus, Sampdoria, Ajax, Samsunspor and Slavia Prague.
He has barely played since leaving PSV but can be the impulse RKC need if he can regain his form. He has signed a one-year deal with the option of a second.