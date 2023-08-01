Mohammed Ihattaren will continue his career in Turkey with Samsunspor after agreeing a four-year deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The midfielder was available on a free transfer after having his contract with Juventus terminated without ever making an appearance for the club.
Samsunspor has now announced that Ihattaren will sign for the club after he undergoes a medical on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old gets a chance to get his career back on track after a difficult spell in Turin. He was seen as a major talent with PSV Eindhoven, but since departing has struggled at Sampdoria, Ajax, and Juventus.
Samsunspor will play in the Turkish Super Lig next season after gaining promotion.