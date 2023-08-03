Mohamed Ihattaren’s move to Samsunspor has fallen through after the former PSV Eindhoven star decided to change his terms at the last minute.
After the 21-year-old’s contract with Juventus was torn up, Ihattaren turned up in Turkey with Samsunspor announcing that he would be signing a four-year deal pending a medical.
Ihattaren arrived to a hero’s welcome at the airport and it seemed he would be getting a chance to get his career back on track. However, Samsunspor has now announced that the deal is off.
The club announced on Twitter, “Our club recently invited footballer Mohamed Ihattaren, with whom we agreed on a contract, to Samsun to undergo a health check and sign a contract. Our club has abandoned the transfer because the player wanted to change the previously agreed terms and made unacceptable requests.”
Ihattaren has not played a game since the 6th May 2022 and his future is now up in the air.