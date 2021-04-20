Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld is still hoping to represent the Netherlands but won’t rule out switching to Nigeria if the KNVB don’t come calling.
The 24-year-old is in great form for Bournemouth this season in the Championship, scoring 14 times and adding seven assists in 30 league games.
Danjuma has two friendly caps for the Netherlands, but the last came in 2018 and the forward has the chance to switch allegiances to Nigeria.
Speaking with the Birmingham Echo, Danjuma said, “I’ve heard about Nigeria, but I can’t say much about it right now.
“I would still like to represent the Netherlands, but I am not being called up at the moment. Maybe I should make another choice. The rules have changed, so it is still possible. This is not a decision that you make in a split second. I have to take my time. “
Danjuma is concentrating on club football for the moment with Bournemouth chasing promotion, “The club is the most important now. I want to be sure of the return to the Premier League first. What happens to the national team is now on the second plan.”