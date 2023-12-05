The Netherlands women can still hope for an Olympic spot after a dramatic 4-0 victory over Belgium saw them pip England to top spot in their Nations League group.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The job was clear for the Netherlands going into the final game. They had to beat Belgium and hope that England didn’t beat Scotland and overturn the three goals better goal difference that the Netherlands had.
Lineth Beerensteyn put the Netherlands ahead in her 100th international after 34 minutes. That seemed to put Netherlands in the driving seat but three quick-fire goals in the other game meant that England went into the break 4-0 up on Scotland and top of the group.
England added a fifth early in the second half while Beerensteyn doubled the Netherlands lead.
In the 91st minute, Damaris Egurrola put the Netherlands 3-0 up and that would have been enough for top spot. However, England then scored a 6th in the final minute of their game.
The Netherlands would not be denied though and Egurrola popped up to net a hugely dramatic 4th in the final moments in Tilburg. That goal means Andries Jonker’s side top the group by one goal and they go to the Nations League final four.
The Olympic dream for the Netherlands is still alive.