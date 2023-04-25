According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan and Napoli are both interested in signing Danilho Doekhi from Union Berlin this summer.
Inter Milan is looking to revitalise their defence this summer with Stefan de Vrij expected to depart, along with Milan Skriniar.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan has set their sights on Doekhi, who could cost around €15 million. However, they will face competition from Napoli, who are also scouting the former Ajax and Vitesse defender.
Doekhi made the move to Union Berlin in the summer and has impressed for the side currently sitting third in the Bundesliga.