According to reports in Italy, Internazionale are interested in signing Dutch midfielder Jerdy Schouten from Bologna this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The midfielder has made a name for himself in Italy for his performances at Bologna, and that has earned him his first call-up to the Netherlands squad.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Schouten is being targeted by Inter Milan as they seek a new holding midfielder. Head coach Simone Inzaghi has already given his approval for the arrival of the 24-year-old.
Schouten still has a contract until 2024 with Bologna and they will not let their star go on the cheap. Inter may need to include a player or two to convince Bologna to sell.