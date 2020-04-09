According to Tuttomercatoweb, Internazionale are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum is a key player at Anfield, but his current deal with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2021.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter Milan are sensing an opportunity and they are planning a move to sign the Dutch international this summer.

Liverpool do not want to let the 29-year-old leave and are planning to extend his contract. However, Inter are hoping to tempt the midfielder into a move.

Inter are reportedly planning a €26 million offer.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (8152 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter