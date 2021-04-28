The list of clubs interested in signing Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman this summer is growing, but PSV Eindhoven are set to look elsewhere.
Reports in Italy this week have linked Atalanta Bergamo with a move for the 22-year-old, who has netted seven times and added nine assists in 28 Eredivisie games this season.
Voetbal International confirmed on Wednesday that Atalanta are interested but added that Rangers, Stade de Reims and an unnamed Premier League club are also in the running. They also add the name of PSV Eindhoven.
However, Eindhovens Dagblad adds that Heerenveen’s asking price of €12 million is too much for PSV Eindhoven. They are instead set to target Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Davy Propper, who would be a cheaper option.
What seems certain at the moment is that Veerman is in his final weeks as a player of Heerenveen. The battle for his signature is set to be fierce this summer.