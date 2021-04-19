According to The Athletic, several clubs have enquired about signing Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.
The winger has only made one appearance in Tottenham’s last ten league games, and has been missing from the squad for the last three.
Bergwijn’s future under current Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is looking bleak at the moment, and the Athletic are reporting that a number of clubs have enquired about the forward. However, at the moment, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has no interest in letting the 23-year-old go permanently or on loan.
Tottenham signed Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven for £27 million in January 2020 and he scored on his debut against Manchester City. However, he has fallen out of favour after a promising start. This season, Bergwijn has contributed six assists in 30 appearances, which have mostly been from the bench.
Mourinho admitted when Bergwijn signed for the club that the Dutch international was not his first choice to sign. If Mourinho was to leave then Bergwijn’s prospects may look a bit brighter, but at the moment, the winger’s place in Frank de Boer’s Netherlands squad is at risk.