Mika Godts is having an excellent season for Ajax and with the World Cup looming, he could be heading for a big move this summer.
- By Zach Lowy
- Follow Zach on X
Eredivisie giants Ajax are renowned for developing young players and selling them for a profit to clubs in Europe’s top five leagues.
Mika Godts is the latest player off the production line in Amsterdam having established himself as one of the top attacking talents in Dutch football this season.
His performances have inevitably attracted admiring glances from elsewhere, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool amongst the clubs monitoring his progress.
With that in mind, read on as we assess whether Godts is the real deal and whether any of Europe’s big guns should sign him this summer.
Godts makes his mark in the Netherlands
After progressing through Anderlecht’s youth system, Godts joined Genk in 2020. Ajax subsequently spotted his potential and signed him in January 2023.
He made his senior debut for the club in a 4-0 home victory over Fortuna Sittard the following April, before being gradually integrated into the first team squad.
Godt has since established himself as undisputed starter for Ajax this season, bagging 15 goals and 10 assists in 28 league appearances.
He recently received his first call-up to the Belgian national team, featuring in friendly fixtures against the United States and Mexico.
His rise to prominence has earned comparisons with former Chelsea and Belgium winger Eden Hazard, although it is too early to say whether he will reach the same level.
While a summer move could be on the cards, Godts is grounded enough to recognise that he still has plenty of time to step up to a bigger league.
“I’ve said before that I’d like to stay at Ajax,” he told AD. “I’ve always dreamed of winning a trophy with this club. It won’t happen this season, but hopefully next.”
“In the summer, I’ll assess the plan – both for the team and for me. Things may change or they may not. After that, I’ll decide.”
Dutch journalist urges Godts to be cautious
Links with a move to the Premier League may ultimately prove difficult for Godts to ignore, but Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen believes he should resist the temptation.
Arsenal and Liverpool have been touted as potential destinations. However, Driessen believes his wastefulness in a recent Eredivisie game demonstrates that he is not ready for the big leagues.
“He’s Ajax’s best player right now,” he said. “But he squandered a golden opportunity against NEC to give Ajax the victory.
“He was a bit lucky to take that goal (to put Ajax in front), although that counts too. You can also criticise him for ensuring Ajax only got one point, not three.
“Where is his ceiling? Far above the Eredivisie, but he needs to make progress. You shouldn’t put him at Liverpool now – that won’t help either.
“Cody Gakpo is struggling there, but you don’t need to put him in that position now. He’s not going to play much better than Gakpo.”
Rio Ngumoha’s emergence at Liverpool lessens their need to sign a left-winger, while Arsenal may not be the right environment for the Belgian.
However, a summer move to Man United could be a more viable proposition, and they have reportedly been ‘exploring the conditions’ of a potential deal.
Belgian youngster could be a big hit for United
The Red Devils have had their fingers burned in recent dealings with Ajax, most notably when they broke the bank to sign Brazilian winger Antony.
He failed to live up to expectations before being shipped off to Real Betis, but Godts may have a much better chance of impressing if he joins United.
The winger fits into the club’s new transfer policy under co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and he could be a shrewd acquisition as they strive to build a squad capable of challenging for silverware.
Matheus Cunha is the first choice for Man Utd on the left side of their attack, but Godt would have plenty of opportunities to play with the club competing on four fronts next season.
Unlike Antony, the Belgian has developed his talents in Europe, so should have little difficulty adapting to the demands of playing for an English club.
With talisman Bruno Fernandes heading towards the latter stage of his career and Casemiro headed for the exit, the Red Devils have a massive midfield rebuild on their hands in the next couple of transfer windows.
Cunha is capable of playing in the number ten role, which would open the door for Godt to nail down a regular place on the left flank in a couple of years.
Staying with Ajax for another season may ultimately benefit the winger’s development, but United would be foolish not to try and get him on board this summer.