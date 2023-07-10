According to Gianluca Di Marzio, AZ Alkmaar winger Jesper Karlsson is a wanted man in Serie A.
Despite missing a number of games through injury last season, Karlsson scored 13 goals and gave eight assists in 33 appearances. His form has ignited interest from a number of clubs, including Napoli.
The Serie A champions have been linked with the Swedish international for a while and transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that contact has been made between Napoli and AZ Alkmaar.
Karlsson is one of the first-choice targets for Napoli this summer as they target a new winger. However, Lazio are also in the race and they could enter negotiations in the coming days and weeks.
Karlsson has been with AZ since 2020 and the 24-year-old has a contract until 2026.