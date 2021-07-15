According to Voetbal International, Brighton & Hove Albion winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is set to join Feyenoord.
Feyenoord are looking for a new forward with Steven Berghuis set to depart the club for Ajax in the coming days.
According to VI, Jahanbakhsh will be the replacement for Berghuis as a deal with Brighton is close to being sealed. Only a few details need to be ironed out and the move should be completed this week.
The 27-year-old Iranian has struggled for form since joining Brighton from AZ Alkmaar back in the summer of 2018. In three seasons, Jahanbakhsh has made 61 appearances, scoring four goals. Before that, he spent three seasons with AZ, scoring 37 times in 111 games for the club.