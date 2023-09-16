Ron Jans debut as Utrecht head coach ended in a 3-1 victory over Heracles Almelo.
After four straight defeats to start the campaign, Ron Jans was brought in to be the club’s new head coach and he stood in the dugout for the first time on Saturday.
Jans had reason to cheer after only five minutes as Ole Romeny made it 1-0 from an excellent Mats Seuntjens cross. Seuntjens then went close to making it 2-0 but his shot came back off the crossbar.
The second goal did come for Utrecht just before the break as Victor Jensen headed in Oscar Fraulo’s cross.
Early in the second half, Mohamed Sankoh thought he had pulled one back for Heracles but it was ruled out for a handball by VAR. After an hour, Abdenego Nankishi did make it 1-2 with a nice run forward and finished past Vasilios Barkas.
The match was paused for a short time after a cup hit Barkas but when it resumed, Utrecht eventually sealed the victory with Navaro Bakboord scoring an own goal.
Utrecht get their first three points of the season while Heracles are in ninth.