Utrecht has announced the appointment of Ron Jans as their new head coach.
Michael Silberbauer was sacked after a poor start to the campaign and it became clear quickly that the club were looking at Jans to succeed him.
An agreement has now been reached and the 64-year-old was presented at the club on Wednesday afternoon. Jans has signed a two-year deal.
Jans was head coach of FC Twente but announced his departure after three years at the end of last season.
After coaching FC Groningen, SC Heerenveen, Standard Liège, PEC Zwolle, FC Cincinnati (USA) and FC Twente, Utrecht is now the seventh club for Jans.