FC Twente head coach Ron Jans has no interest in replacing Erik ten Hag as Ajax boss if he moves to Manchester United.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ten Hag is set to be confirmed as the next Manchester United boss in the near future and that will leave Ajax looking for a new head coach.
That new head coach will not be Ron Jans, who is doing an excellent job with FC Twente, who sit fourth in the Eredivisie this season.
Asked about the Ajax job on Ziggo Sport’s Rondo show, Jans said, “That is not going to happen. I have extended my contract and given my yes to a number of people. I will not exchange that for any club.”
Jans no longer feels the need to coach a traditional Dutch top club, “A lot of people are shouting something, but I don’t have the feeling that the whole of the Netherlands is calling for it. It is not necessary for me either, you know. I have been curious about a top club, but that was ten years ago. I don’t know if I could handle it and I think that question will always remain unanswered.”