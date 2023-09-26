Renate Jansen’s late strike led the Netherlands to a 2-1 victory over England on Tuesday evening in the Galgenwaard stadion.
After their 2-1 loss to Belgium last week, the Netherlands were looking to bounce back in their second Nations League tie against Sarina Wiegman’s England.
The Netherlands were the stronger side in the opening stages and Caitlin Dijkstra was denied by a good save from Mary Earps. In the 34th minute, Lieke Martens did make it 1-0 although there was no VAR to spot that Danielle van de Donk was offside in the build-up.
Rachel Daly hit the crossbar before half-time for England, and Daphne van Domselaar made a good save to deny Lauren Hemp. Lineth Beerensteyn was very close to a second Dutch goal with a shot on the crossbar.
After the break, England were better and Alessia Russo equalized after an hour with a finish inside the box.
The game was heading for a 1-1 draw but in the 90th minute, Jansen struck with a beautiful goal to take the three points. The Netherlands can now look forward to a double-header against Scotland in October.
