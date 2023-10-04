AZ Alkmaar head coach Pascal Jansen has addressed the rumours linking him with the vacant Rangers position.
With Michael Beale being sacked, Rangers are on the lookout for a new head coach and the British press have named Jansen as a candidate.
At his press conference on Wednesday, Jansen was asked about the rumours and he said, according to Voetbal International, “I don’t know if there has been contact with AZ, but there has been no contact with me. I also received it and received some messages from England, but I don’t know where it came from. It’s completely out of the question.”
AZ hosts Legia Warsaw on Thursday and Jansen is wary of their opponents, “Legia is a very big club in Poland. I also think that they have a very special way of playing, with very high intensity. They also have a somewhat special field formation, with those wingbacks. In the match against Aston Villa they showed that they are a very good opponent. But we have something to put right. We have ambitions in Europe and want to spend the winter.”