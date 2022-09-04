Vincent Janssen scored for the third consecutive game as Royal Antwerp defeated Westerlo 3-0 on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Mark van Bommel placed Calvin Stengs into the starting line-up along with fellow Dutchmen Vincent Janssen and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp.
After half an hour, Ekkelenkamp earned a penalty and Janssen calmly gave his side the lead from the spot. He now has four league goals to his name.
In the second-half, Stengs sent Ekkelenkamp away and the midfielder set up Koji Miyoshi to make it 2-0. Anthony Valencia then added a third as Royal Antwerp made it seven league wins out of seven.