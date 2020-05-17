Vincent Janssen is enjoying himself in Mexico and does not think about returning to Europe.
Janssen left Tottenham Hotspur for Monterrey last summer after a difficult time in England.
Speaking to his former club Almere City, Janssen said, “It was different from the usual step, but I really like it here. I don’t regret a second. I got the good feeling again that I haven’t had for a long time; that you are important to the team.
“I wanted to get back to my old level anyway after my injuries. I worked hard on that for nine months and with success with my contribution to the championship. But now with corona you don’t think about it at all. ”
The 25-year-old is not yet considering a return to Europe, “I definitely feel the need to be here, am in the right place, really happy and satisfied. I want to stay here for a few more years. “