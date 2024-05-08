Jeremain Lens has announced that he will retire at the end of the season.
The 36-year-old was an analyst on RTL on Tuesday and he announced his decision to retire when his contract with FC Versailles expires in the summer.
Lens began his career with AZ Alkmaar where he won the Eredivisie title before he spent three years with PSV Eindhoven. He then moved abroad and had spells with Dynamo Kiev, Sunderland, Fernerbahce, Besiktas and Fatih Karagumruk.
In 2022 he moved to the French third tier with FC Versailles and that will be his final club.
Lens made 34 appearances for the Netherlands and was part of the squad that finished third during the 2014 World Cup.