Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed that Jetro Willems will depart the club on a free transfer this summer.
The 27-year-old joined Eintracht Frankfurt back in 2017 from PSV Eindhoven but has not been a regular in Germany since his second season with the club.
Willems joined Newcastle United on loan for the 2019/20 season but was seriously injured while at the Premier League club and hasn’t played a single league game since January 2020.
The Netherlands international can now look for a new club with a return permanently to Newcastle United possible.