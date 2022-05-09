Former Ajax, PEC Zwolle and FC Twente winger has passed away aged just 29.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Sources around the forward confirmed the tragic news on Monday morning, with no cause of death yet known. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.
Lukoki had been without a club since leaving FC Twente in February after failing to play a game all season.
The winger had started his career in the academy of Ajax and made 39 appearances for the first-team before moving to Cambuur on loan and then permanently to PEC Zwolle. He moved abroad with Ludogorets and spent five years with the Bulgarian side.
Lukoki then returned to the Netherlands with FC Twente. He also earned three caps for the Dominican Republic of Congo.