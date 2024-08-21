Jong PSV got their Premier League International Cup campaign off to a good start with a 4-0 victory over Liverpool.
PSV took a strong squad to England that included both Tygo Land and Isaa Babadi.
It was Babadi, who took a starring role during the game as he ended the clash with a goal and two assists. Striker Jesper Uneken got himself a double and Tay Abed was the one that opened the scoring.
A good start for Jong PSV in a tournament that they won in 2023. Last year, the also made the final before losing to Crystal Palace.