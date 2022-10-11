Jong PSV began their Premier League International Cup campaign with a 5-0 win over West Ham United’s U23 side.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Premier League International Cup is a friendly tournament in which a total of 24 U23 teams participate. Feyenoord is also one of the clubs and they drew 1-1 with Arsenal last month.
Jong PSV got their campaign off to a great start with a 5-0 win over West Ham United. Mohamed Nassoh opened the scoring in the first half before a double from August Priske and goals from Dante Sealy and Mathijs Tielemans made it 5-0 at the end.
PSV still has games to come against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United, and Arsenal. The top two from each eight-team group go through.