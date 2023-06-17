Wim Jonk is no longer the head coach of Volendam after stepping into the technical manager role at the club.
The 56-year-old has been head coach of Volendam since 2019 and guided them to the Eredivisie in 2022. This season he helped them remain in the top flight, but now thinks it is the right time to step away from the role.
Jonk will step into the technical manager role while his assistant Matthias Kohler will take over as head coach. The 32-year-old German has worked in the past with FC Basel, AS Trencin and Ajax’s youth academy.
Jonk told the club website, “I asked myself if I wanted to continue in exactly the same role, focusing on the rhythm from game to game and all the details. Or that I should take a little more distance and guard the larger lines. At this point in my career at FC Volendam, after being head coach for four years, the latter feels better to me.”
Kohler added, “I am proud and honored to be able to take over from Wim. At the same time, this change is not that exciting for us. The roles change, but the cooperation remains and the challenge remains the same. We can only achieve this successfully if we continue to do it together with positive energy and maximum effort. That means with all colleagues, players and the fans who have been our twelfth man. I look forward to the new season and we will do everything we can to put FC Volendam even further on the map.”