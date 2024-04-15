Andries Jonker believes Louis van Gaal is the man to revitalise Ajax should he take charge of the first team.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Jonker worked closely with Van Gaal as part of his coaching staff for the 2022 World Cup and the current Netherlands women’s boss has pushed his mentor forward for a bigger role in Amsterdam.
Van Gaal is currently an adviser in Amsterdam but Jonker has told NOS that he would be the perfect one to turn the club’s fortunes around if he stepped into the head coach role.
He said, “The club’s engine is the first team. Rest can then immediately arise there. I think the supporters and sponsors will immediately support it. No one walks away, everyone joins.”
Jonker doesn’t know if Van Gaal’s health would be a factor, “He can gather a staff around him with whoever he wants, people who take work off his hands. With Van Gaal, everyone turns their heads in one go and looks forward. Then this season is brought to an end sighing and puffing and the red-white heart will beat again full of expectation.”
Is Van Gaal the right man to lead Ajax next season?