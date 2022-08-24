Andries Jonker has been confirmed as the new head coach of the Netherlands women’s national team.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Jonker comes in as the replacement for Mark Parsons, who was sacked after the disappointing showing at the recent European Championships.
Jonker expects a tough job as European nations are getting stronger as he told his press conference, “I thought Spain, England, Germany and France looked better than the Netherlands this summer. Sweden was equal and Belgium, Italy, Austria and Switzerland have come closer. So it is crowded in Europe.”
The 59-year-old was most recently head coach of Keuken Kampioen Divisie side Telstar, while he has also coached Volendam, Willem II and Wolfsburg. This will be his first job in women’s football.
First up for Jonker is the friendly clash with Scotland on the 2nd of September.