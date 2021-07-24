Nicolai Jorgensen has officially left Feyenoord to join the Turkish side Kasimpasa.
The Danish forward was expected to depart Feyenoord this summer and recently his number nine jersey was handed to new signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh.
Jorgensen has now completed his move to Turkey with Kasimpasa. The 30-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the club.
Jorgensen joined Feyenoord from FC Copenhagen back in 2016 and helped the club win a league title and a KNVB Cup. However, he has had injury issues and suffered from a loss of form in recent seasons. The loss of form came after Feyenoord turned down a €17 million bid from Newcastle United.
The striker made a total of 151 appearances for Feyenoord, scoring 58 goals and adding 23 assists.