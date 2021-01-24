Nicolai Jorgensen was asked about a potential transfer to Galatasaray after Feyenoord’s defeat to AZ Alkmaar.
The Dane has been heavily linked with a move to Turkey in the past week, but started the 3-2 defeat to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday,
After the game, ESPN asked Jorgensen about the Galatasaray interest, “I don’t know more than you. I don’t focus too much on outside things. You also saw on the field that I am 100% here. What’s going to happen? I don’t know. We will see. It’s not just a matter of what I want.”
Jörgensen thinks he could help the club with his transfer fee, “If I can help the club .. I’ve been here for almost five years now. I love the club and the city, this is my second home. We have to wait and see. I don’t know the details so I can’t comment on it.
“You have to look at it from both sides: the club and myself. It is difficult to say anything about it. I am still 100% focused on Feyenoord. We will see what happens. If I stay, I think that’s fine too.”