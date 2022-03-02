AZ Alkmaar was defeated on penalties by Juventus in the last 16 of the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday. The clash finished 0-0.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
AZ Alkmaar made it into the last 16 after a penalty shootout win over Villarreal, with goalkeeper Sem Westerveld excelling. The goalkeeper once again excelled against Juventus, making an excellent save to deny Ange Chibozo after 25 minutes.
After that AZ Alkmaar had the best chances with Ernest Poku having a goal disallowed for offside. Mexx Meerdink also saw a header come back off the crossbar.
Ten minutes before the end, Juventus were reduced to ten men with Ervan Omic seeing red. However, the home side could not take advantage. The match went to penalties and a miss by Lewis Schouten sent Juventus through. Dutch winger Bayron Strijdonck scored the decisive penalty for Juve.