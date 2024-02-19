According to Fabrizio Romano, FC Twente defender Ruud Nijstad has visited the Juventus training complex ahead of a potential transfer.
Juventus have previously signed a young Dutchman for their defence with Dean Huijsen and they are looking to do similar with Nijstad.
Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the 16-year-old has visited Turin and that Juventus are keen to sign the centre-back.
The decision will lie with Nijstad himself with the Netherlands U16 international yet to sign a professional deal in Enschede.