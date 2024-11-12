According to reports in Italy, Juventus are hoping to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United in January.
The striker joined Manchester United in the summer from Bologna but has lost his starting spot in the team and is struggling for form.
According to Tuttosport, Juventus are hoping to loan Zirkzee from Manchester United in January.
The Dutch international was named Serie A young player of the season at Bologna and the move could be beneficial for all parties. It is unclear what Manchester United have planned at the moment for the striker.