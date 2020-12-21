According to reports in Italy and Spain, Juventus are interested in signing Lyon forward Memphis Depay.
The Old Lady is interested in signing a striker and have identified Memphis Depay, and Napoli’s Arkaduisz Milik, according to Tuttosport and Mundo Deportivo.
L’Equipe recently reported that Memphis is available in January for €5 million due to his contract expiring in the summer. Milik would cost considerably more for Juventus.
Barcelona are also keen on signing Memphis after failing with a move in the last transfer window.