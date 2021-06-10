According to Mundo Deportivo, it is not certain that Memphis Depay will join Barcelona after Juventus made the Netherlands international an offer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Barcelona thought they had Georginio Wijnaldum but PSG have blown the Catalan side out of the water and it is only a matter of when the midfielder’s signing is confirmed by the Paris giants.
Now, a similar situation threatens to happen with Memphis Depay, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona ever since Ronald Koeman took charge of the club last summer. An agreement is said to be close to take the forward to Spain on a free transfer, but Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Juventus have now made Memphis an offer.
Juventus have offered the Netherlands international a better deal than Barcelona, which would see Memphis earn €3 million a year. However, Mundo Deportivo adds that Barcelona remains confident of completing the deal.