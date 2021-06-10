According to Mundo Deportivo, it is not certain that Memphis Depay will join Barcelona after Juventus made the Netherlands international an offer.

Barcelona thought they had Georginio Wijnaldum but PSG have blown the Catalan side out of the water and it is only a matter of when the midfielder’s signing is confirmed by the Paris giants.

Now, a similar situation threatens to happen with Memphis Depay, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona ever since Ronald Koeman took charge of the club last summer. An agreement is said to be close to take the forward to Spain on a free transfer, but Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Juventus have now made Memphis an offer.

Juventus have offered the Netherlands international a better deal than Barcelona, which would see Memphis earn €3 million a year. However, Mundo Deportivo adds that Barcelona remains confident of completing the deal.




