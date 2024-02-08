According to a report in Italy, Juventus are open to selling Dean Huijsen this summer as they look to bolster their transfer budget.
Huijsen is currently on loan with AS Roma and scored his first goal in professional on Monday against Cagliari.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus only have €60 million for transfers this summer and they are looking to bolster this by selling some of their talents.
Huijsen is one of the players under consideration to sell as Juventus believes the young Dutchman could earn them €25-30 million. Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are said to be interested in the 20-year-old.