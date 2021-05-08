According to reports in Italy, Juventus have recently rejected approaches for Matthijs de Ligt.
According to Tuttosport, both Chelsea and Barcelona made contact with the Turin side in the past ten days over De Ligt. However, Juventus told the two clubs that the Dutch international is going nowhere and he is not for sale.
De Ligt made the switch to Juventus in the summer of 2019 from Ajax and has since become a key player for the Serie A giants. There is even speculation that De Ligt could be named club captain for next season.
De Ligt still has a contract with Juventus until 2024.